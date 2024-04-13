Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya

Why George Natembeya’s Tawe movement is giving Wetang’ula sleepless nights

Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya during the ground breaking ceremony of Trans Nzoia County Stadium construction in Kitale town on February 27, 2023.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Simiyu

What you need to know:

  • The speaker of the National Assembly has been the political leader of the region for decades.
  • The two leaders are fighting for the hearts and souls of the whole Western region ahead of the 2027 elections.

