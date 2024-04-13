Why George Natembeya’s Tawe movement is giving Wetang’ula sleepless nights

The battle for political supremacy pitting National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula against Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is attributed to mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election as leaders look for requisite numbers for alliance building.

Mr Natembeya, a no-nonsense former public administrator, is the founder of Tawe (enough is enough) movement, which has upset Mr Wetangu’la-led Ford Kenya that has had a firm grip on Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties politics for decades.

Caught in the crossfire is Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumincha, who is rumoured to be preparing to challenge Mr Natembeya’s re-election.

Then there is President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) boss Eugene Wamalwa in the mix.

While it was initially dismissed as petty politics that the speaker should ignore, the Tawe movement appears to be spreading beyond Trans Nzoia and assuming a regional agenda.

Mr Natembeya, the leader of a Tawe movement , who has Mr Wetang’ula in the crosshairs, sees the National Assembly Speaker as an impediment to the development of the region and a threat to his re-election plan. Mr Wetang’ula has also not hidden his quest to be the regional kingpin.

Ms Nakhumicha contested the Trans Nzoia Woman Representative seat under the Ford Kenya banner during the 2022 General Election, coming a distant third with 32, 497 votes in the race won by UDA’s Lilian Chebet Siyoi, with DAP-K’s Phanice Khatundi polling 65,641 votes. There is speculation she could be eyeing the governor’s seat in 2027 with the backing of the Ford Kenya leader.

Mr Mudavadi is pushing for Amani National Congress (ANC) to fold and join President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a decision that will put pressure on Mr Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya, which has insisted that it will not fold.

This comes even as Mr Wamalwa, who is allied to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Coalition, seeks to capitalise on the split and ride on his DAP-K party, where Mr Natembeya is a member, to get support in the populous region.

From left: Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Faced with a push to dissolve their party for a merger, amid a strong opposition by Mr Natembeya, Ford Kenya insists it is now devising a plan to ward off these threats — and that they will come out stronger.

Ford Kenya Secretary General John Chikati insisted that his party leader holds no hostility to the Trans Nzoia governor. He, however, says that Ford Kenya has significant influence in Trans Nzoia County.

“Trans Nzoia isn't foreign ground for Mr Wetang’ula or Ford Kenya. Our party has been in the governor's seat before. Now, competition's heating up for control, but we're ready to tackle it head-on. We'll work diligently to bring the people on board with Ford Kenya, all without stooping to abuse or insults,” said Mr Chikati.

“Our plan is to leverage its existing network in Trans Nzoia, which has roots dating back to the time of Wamalwa Kijana. We aim to strengthen our network from grassroots to county level, with ongoing efforts to mobilise support, including meetings with youth to strategise on community engagement and membership registration drives. We are beefing up and mobilising the entire membership into Ford Kenya,” the party official said.

Mr Chikati further emphasised the party's commitment to collaboration within the political landscape.

Addressing concerns about potential isolation from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, he highlighted the party’s affiliation with other parties in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, citing shared ideology and objectives as the driving force behind their cooperation.

"We cannot be isolated simply because we are not agreeing to fold. Our affiliation with other parties in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance indicates a shared ideology and objectives. Therefore, we have numerous commonalities. We fail to see any justification for distancing ourselves or us being isolated,” Mr Chikati said.

He further explained Ford Kenya's stance regarding the potential merger of the ANC with UDA, expressing respect for ANC's decision while reaffirming Ford Kenya's commitment to collaboration within alliances.

"ANC and Ford Kenya are totally different parties. If the ANC leadership opts to merge with UDA, we respect their decision. However, our stance, supported by our members, is that Ford Kenya won't dissolve but will collaborate with other parties in harmony, within an alliance. Hence, we won't experience isolation. The thing is we absolutely cannot fold, not even for a single day. Ford Kenya's foundation runs deep, and our members have expressed that we cannot relent; we can only strengthen ourselves. I haven't even heard about this from our leadership, and nobody has approached us for consultation on this matter. But even if we were consulted, we wouldn't concede,” said Mr Chikati.

Mr Chris Mandu Mandu, the National Organising Secretary of Ford Kenya, criticised Mr Natembeya for what he perceived as a troubling trend in Luhya politics.

Mr Mandu pointed out a recurrent pattern of reluctance towards supporting siblings in their career advancements, citing the current situation involving Mr Natembeya and Mr Wetangula as an example.

“It's widely understood that Natembeya’s actions aren't solely his own doing; he's acting on behalf of someone else, particularly concerning the 2027 and 2032 succession. There are factions showing envy towards the National Assembly Speaker, Natembeya’s involvement isn't for personal gain, especially considering his past disinterest in Trans Nzoia affairs. However, his sudden engagement suggests external influence, likely from a prominent figure within the government. This influential figure aims to manipulate Trans Nzoia politics to undermine Wetang’ula,” said Mr Mandu.

He said the party is confident about reclaiming control..

“Our strategy doesn't involve hasty actions but rather a calculated approach to neutralise Natembeya’s political influence, with time we are going to claim Trans Nzoia and we have no fear of isolation as the commitment to UDA partnership remains firm, subject to broader party deliberations involving various organizational bodies. Ultimately, the party's ownership isn't exclusive to any individual, it has so many people involved,” said Mr Mandu.

He underscored Ford Kenya's historical footprint, stretching beyond Western Kenya to encompass grassroots support nationwide."Trans Nzoia has been pivotal for Ford Kenya in the past, albeit with recent setbacks and we've devised a comprehensive strategy to recapture that influence.

Rest assured, we have a robust plan in place to reclaim our position within Ford Kenya, and balance Natembeya politically,” he said. Mr Natembeya, on the other hand, says leaders from Ford Kenya colluded with members of UDA to undermine him, citing political discomfort with an opposition figure having close ties to the president.

"The root of the political challenges I've faced traces back to a visit to the State House, where I led a delegation spanning political divides to present our development requests to the president," the governor said

He added that a plan was devised by leaders to frustrate his development initiatives, including the repurposing of the Kitale Medium prison for the Kitale town development scheme and the issuing of land title deeds to residents of Kitalale farm.

"I found myself entangled in a power struggle over who holds a closer relationship with the president. I've chosen to step back from pursuing our requests with the president. It's time for them to assist us in achieving our goals," he said.

"Those suggesting that my statements oppose Luhya unity should understand that I do not take pride in unity that perpetuates poverty," he said.

Mr Natembeya urged national leaders from the region to stop idolising certain figures and instead focus on fulfilling their roles as representatives and legislators to drive development in Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia and Vihiga counties as a unified western bloc.

"Let us reject this politics of idolising tribal kingpins and focus on revitalising the economies of Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, and Vihiga counties as a unified western bloc," Mr Natembeya emphasised. Tracing the roots of the problem, Mr Wamalwa, the DAP-K leader, stressed the need for inclusivity and dismissed attempts to monopolise power in Western Kenya.

"As the leader of DAP Kenya, I want to tell Wetang’ula two things. One, let him respect the will of the people of Trans Nzoia County. The same respect the people of Trans Nzoia gave him and his Ford Kenya party for 10 years, where they did nothing for the people of this county," Mr Wamalwa said.

Further, Mr Wamalwa called for respect for the people's choice in Trans Nzoia County.

"The people of Trans Nzoia gave Ford Kenya 10 years, where they did nothing for the county... Now they have decided to give Natembeya and DAP Kenya 10 years, and let him wait for 10 years of Natembeya, we see if he delivers or not," Mr Wamalwa says.

Furthermore, Mr Wamalwa urged Mr Wetang’ula to choose between maintaining neutrality as a speaker of the National Assembly and fully committing to Ford Kenya's agenda.

"If he chooses the uniform of the referee, he should remain the referee and the national speaker, and then impartial. If he chooses the uniform of Ford Kenya, let the green rangers meet the blue rangers of DAP Kenya, and on that score, as a party, we will allow Natembeya to attend the competition," Mr Wamalwa said.

Mr Wamalwa said he will defend Mr Natembeya and DAP against what he referred to as “external interference”.