Limuru III: CS Moses Kuria takes on DP Gachagua

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Thursday disagreed with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's stance on the grievances of the Limuru III conveners.

"This country does not have a forwarding address to solve Kenyans grievances," Kuria told Citizen TV.

"You cannot be telling us that if you have grievances you address them through me...as who?"

The conference is scheduled for today, May 17, bringing together proponents of Mt Kenya's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance led by Martha Karua.

Gachagua had earlier on asked Limuru III conveners - Karua and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni - to instead of calling for Limuru III conference to channel their grievances through him instead of making public noise to Mt Kenya people.

Gachagua's conviction was based on his view that if the meeting had the best interests of the Mt Kenya region, then it needed to be all-inclusive and partner with a government that was the duty bearer to actualise the demands placed.

"I don't know why you are asking me about my boss...but let me answer you so that you get it straight, I don't agree with him, I don't agree with that position. Problems must be discussed broadly and openly," Kuria said.

They have said they intend to discuss punitive taxes imposed by the Kenya Kwanza regime and the looming reconstitution of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Other agenda items as released are the push for one man, one shilling principle of resource allocation, delimitation of area electoral boundaries to reflect, one man, one vote principle of representation and formation of an area political movement to take on the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration in the 2027 General Election.

Kuria further claimed that a senior politician in government with experience in provincial administration is financing the Limuru III meeting scheduled for May 17, 2024.

"That one person has pumped about Sh10 million in that conference and I tip all those to attend not to go home hungry since there is money," he said.

Pressed to name that financier, he said, "Let me not get to that but that is the truth."

He said he had agreed with Jeremiah Kioni that he should attend to offer insights about past Mt Kenya conferences.

"Despite not being invited and not aware of the agenda, I owe them a schooling about real issues behind earlier Limuru conferences," he said.

He said he is not privy to the agenda of Limuru III.

"I have my concerns with the Finance Bill 2024 but I will address them through my Gatundu South MP."

"Someone is sponsoring Limuru III for their own reasons. Limuru has always been for the good of the nation. From the bottom of my heart, I meant to support Limuru III. I would have wanted to go and tell Limuru where we are, in terms of the economy we have to make sacrifices, we have to think long term," he said.

However, while historical recordings indicate that the pioneer Limuru conference was held on March 12, 1966, and convened on behalf of the then President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta by his Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Tom Mboya, Mr Kuria said the first conference was in 2009.

He said the first conference was aimed at mobilising Mt Kenya to vote for the draft Constitution in the referendum.

"Limuru one was supported fully by President Mwai Kibaki and he was intending to whip all our Mt Kenya region people to vote yes for the draft constitution," he said.

There was Limuru II that was convened on March 23, 2012, to endorse Uhuru Kenyatta as the presidential candidate and which led to Limuru II (B) on April 17, 2012, where Uhuru accepted the role while also announcing that he had settled on William Ruto as his deputy ahead of the 2013 presidential vote.