2027 jitters: Mt Kenya politicians grow impatient with Ruto government

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on February 14, 2024.

Photo credit: Courtesy of PCS
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

  • A governor in the region said the biggest scare for first-term county chiefs is the ongoing war on alcoholism coordinated by DP Rigathi Gachagua.
  •  Those who have direct contact with citizens on the ground in the legislative offices of the Senate, and National and County assemblies say things are tough.

