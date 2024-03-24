Questions over Sh20bn NHIF payments delay as patients suffer

Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health Susan Nakhumicha before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health at the Bunge Towers Nairobi on February 15, 2024.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch  &  Lilys Njeru

What you need to know:

  • NHIF reimbursement rates have fallen below the actual cost of service delivery.
  • Current reimbursement rates range between five to 13 per cent of monthly billing.

