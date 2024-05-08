DNA on LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba's body matched that of suspected killer

The DNA profile generated from anal swabs and stains from the clothes and bedsheets of murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiptoo alias Chiloba was a mixture of his blood and that of the prime suspect in the murder case, Jacktone Odhiambo, the High Court sitting in Eldoret heard on Wednesday.

Principal Government Chemist Polycap Kweyu told the court he established that the stains from the anal swab and on the underwear and a red trouser tested positive for spermatozoa.

He was testifying before Justice Reuben Nyakundi about the findings from the samples collected from the deceased’s body and his alleged killer.

Mr Kweyu said that the male DNA profiles generated from the bed cover matched seminal fluids that were extracted from Mr Odhiambo.

The Government Chemist told the court that he was tasked with establishing the genetic relation of two sets of material collected from Mr Chiloba and Mr Odhiambo.

He told the court that he received the first batch in January 2023, which included anal swabs from Mr Chiloba's body, fingernail clippings, underwear, socks that had been stuffed in his mouth, and bedsheets from the house where the body was found.

Later that month, the expert received 27 more items from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Eldoret, including samples from Mr Odhiambo.

During the hearing on Wednesday, several items including blood-stained clothes, bedsheets, blood samples and swabs collected from Mr Chiloba’s body were displayed before the open court shortly before Mr Odhiambo's lawyer Mathai Maina began cross-examining the Government Chemist.

Justice Nyakundi directed that the exhibits be displayed outside the courtroom following a request by Mr Kweyu.

"Some of the items are not in good condition and have a foul smell. I advise that they be out of the courtroom,” said Mr Kweyu.

Mr Odhiambo denied killing Mr Chiloba, a former University of Eldoret Apparel Fashion and Design student, who is said to have been his lover.

The incident occurred between December 31, 2022, and January 3, 2023, at Noble Breeze apartments in the Chebisaas, Moiben Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County.

The prosecution is yet to close its case which has attracted international attention.

In January 2023, the US government promised to help in probing the matter.

United States Department of State spokesman Ned Price affirmed that President Joe Biden’s administration would offer any assistance needed to ensure justice is delivered.

Mr Price condemned the murder, labelling it as an ultimate act of intolerance, and urged the law enforcement agencies to bring the suspects to book swiftly.

"Ultimately, the act of intolerance has no place in free and open societies. We made the point last week that we urge and expect Kenyans to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into his death.

And of course, if there is anything we can do to assist, we stand ready to do that," he said.

Mr Chiloba’s mutilated body was found stuffed in a metallic box in Kipkenyo, Eldoret, on January, 4, 2023 as eyewitnesses reported seeing unknown assailants drop off the metallic box by the roadside before speeding off.

The hearing of the case will continue on June 3.