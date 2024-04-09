A dead LGBTQ activist, a sensual massage and phone records

A prime suspect in the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo alias Chiloba used the mobile number of the deceased to pay for massage services a few days after his death - a masseuse has told an Eldoret court.

The prosecution witness, who requested the court not to be mentioned by media, stunned an Eldoret court as she narrated her last interaction with the prime suspect hardly 24 hours after the accused, Jackton Odhiambo, allegedly committed the offence.

The witness told the court that she was referred to Mr Odhiambo by her friend, who said she had secured a client who needed massage and sexual services.

She told Justice Reuben Nyakundi that she allowed her friend to give the client her cell phone number since she was offering the services at a fee as a source of income.

“A friend of mine called me on the morning of January 1, 2023, and asked where I was, then I told her that I was in my rental house. She then told me that she has secured a client who wants to be massaged and sexual favours,” the witness recounted.

The middle-aged woman, who claimed that she had relocated back to her rural home in Kisumu County, said Odhiambo arrived at her residential house in a taxi and left for a nearby short-stay rental apartment.

“While in at the apartment where he had booked a room, Odhiambo asked me to massage him, which I did, and then he asked for sexual favour, which I offered before he paid me the agreed amount of Sh4,000 for the services via M-Pesa line belonging to the slain University of Eldoret student.

The woman was giving her evidence in a case where Mr Odhiambo is facing murder charges for the killing of Chiloba, a fourth-year student pursuing a degree course in Apparel Fashion and Design.

Mr Odhiambo has since denied the charge.

The court heard that the incident occurred between December 31, 2022, and January 3, 2023, at Noble Breeze Apartments in the Chebisaas area within Moiben sub-county, Uasin Gishu County.

The late Chiloba's decomposing body was found in a metallic box along the Kipkenyo-Kaptinga road, Kapseret sub-county, on January 3, 2023.

An autopsy report revealed that the Chiloba died of asphyxiation (lack of oxygen).

Hearing of the case continues.