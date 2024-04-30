Maai Mahiu tragedy: Six things we know so far

President William Ruto has visited the site of the Maai Mahiu flooding tragedy Tuesday. Here's what we know about the situation so far.

1. The official death toll, which was confirmed by President Ruto, stood at 48 as at Tuesday 3.30pm. Search is still ongoing for at least 40 others who are missing, so this figure is likely to go up. This figure includes a survivor who was taken to to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital ICU but succumbed to injuries last night.

Maai Mahiu tragedy: Search for 40 missing people continues





2. The raging waters that killed people and left dozens others injured came from a water-filled gulley in Kiambu that flowed down to Naivasha Sub-County. This was confirmed by the Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) and drone footage shot by the Nation.

Aerial view of the gulley that caused Maai Mahiu tragedy

3. The gulley, which is located at the Old Kijabe railway tunnel, began filling with water the previous week. Some residents were reportedly warned of impending danger after heavy rains filled it quickly.

4. The military will join other rescuers in the search for bodies after President Ruto made the order Tuesday. The NYS was deployed to the site Monday to help with the situation.

CS Murkomen dispatches NYS officers to site of Maai Mahiu tragedy

5. President Ruto said families affected by the tragedy will get support from the government. However, he did not specify what the support will entail or the sum that has been set aside for compensation.

Ruto visits Maai Mahiu after tragedy