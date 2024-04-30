Ruto orders KDF to join Maai Mahiu search for victims

President William Ruto on Tuesday directed the military to join the search for victims and retrieval of bodies in the Maai Mahiu flood tragedy that has so far killed 48 people.

The President said people living in areas already mapped as being at risk of flooding and landslides will be ordered to relocate from Wednesday to save lives.

He spoke in Maai Mahiu where he visited survivors of the floods at Ngeya Girls Secondary School.

“All members of the public residing within these risky areas are required to move out within 48 hours. These include riparian reserves, areas near dams and other water reservoirs in public or private land, areas prone to mudslides and landslides and riparian lands along rivers and other water courses across the country.

"The Government has put in place measures to support the evacuation and temporary shelter of those that will be affected by this directive in the event that they require assistance.

“It is important that ahead of time we protect the lives of people and that’s why we have concluded that mapping of areas in danger of flooding. The forecast is that such rain will be continuing for the foreseeable future and there’s already a lot of precipitation in many areas,” the President said.

He said affected families will be supported by the government in paying medical fees and burial preparations adding that geological experts will be deployed to Maimahiu to ascertain if the area is safe for the locals to return.

“If we get a report that it’s not safe to do so, the movement will purchase land and resettle those whose houses were swept away by raging waters.

"If it is safe we will help you rebuild the destroyed houses,” Dr Ruto said adding the same will apply to areas where infrastructure has been destroyed by floods.

A Cabinet despatch said the current floods have surpassed the previous historic levels recorded during the November 29, 1997, El Nino rains.

“The resultant effects downstream, especially in Garissa and Tana River counties, could worsen the already dire situation. Currently, large swathes of land have been submerged along the River Tana, thousands of people have been displaced, and lives and livelihoods have been affected. The residents of the two counties and others living near other dams and water reservoirs must move out in line with the directive of the Cabinet,” the despatch said.

The government through the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development is to fast-track the rollout of social housing to accommodate the many people living in the informal settlements and giving priority to those that will be vacating the riparian area.

National Government Administration officers (NGAO) were directed to work with county governments, humanitarian organisations and other stakeholders to ensure that the process of notification, evacuation and shelter provision is carried out in a timely, humane and effective manner.

“The Government has identified public spaces in various parts of the country where those affected will be given temporary shelter together with the provision of essential food and non-food supplies,” the cabinet said.

Water levels at Masinga and Kiambere dams have also reached historic highs, with Masinga recording its highest levels ever surpassing those recorded on May 7, 2020.