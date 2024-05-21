President William Ruto

Dramatic Kenyan visit by Iran President Raisi that rattled US

President William Ruto with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the State Visit at State House, Nairobi on July 12, 2023.

Photo credit: PCS

By  Alex Ndegwa  &  Luke Anami

What you need to know:

  • The drama surrounding the visit attracted attention from international relations scholars.
  • Nairobi has in the past clashed with Tehran over two Iranians convicted of terrorism charges.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The making of Gachagua's new centre of power

    Rigathi Gachagua

  2. PREMIUM Medic sues ex-patient-cum-lover in precedent-setting case

    medical doctor

  3. PREMIUM Economy adds 848,100 new jobs as growth rises

    jobs

  4. PREMIUM TSC gets Sh13b for CBA and teachers' promotions

    Nancy Macharia