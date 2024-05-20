Ruto mourns Iran President Raisi

President William Ruto on Monday mourned his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi who died in a plane crash on Sunday as a “fearless leader and a dedicated public servant.”

The Head of State who is on a State Visit to the United States described President Raisi as a man who had a long and distinguished career in public service.

“In light of the tragic news of the passing of H.E. Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister, H.E. Hossein Amirabdollahian and his entourage of senior officials through a helicopter crash, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the people of Iran at this challenging time,” President Ruto said.

He described the late president as a “firm leader committed to the causes that he believed in and sought to elevate Iran’s standing on the global stage.”

Kenya and the Republic of Iran, he noted, share cordial relations signified by the fact that in his first-ever trip to the African Continent as President, Raisi chose Kenya as his first destination.

President Ruto hosted President Raisi in Nairobi for bilateral discussions last year.

The visit by the Iranian President was the first in 11 years.

On Monday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs also conveyed his condolences to the departed president and his fellow Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“During his tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister, His Excellency Hossein Amirabdollahian contributed greatly not only to the promotion of regional peace, security and stability but also invested his energy in enhancing relations between Iran and its friendly nations, such as Kenya,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He said the late Mr Amirabdollahian will always be remembered for his tireless devotion and dedication to his fellow countrymen and the cause of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Raisi and his entourage were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter which crashed on Sunday carrying Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.