NHIF card

Rural private hospitals set to refuse NHIF cards amid Sh6 billion claims row

A man shows his NHIF card during an activation drive in Meru town on December 6, 2017. About 400 private hospitals will now require patients to pay in cash following a dispute with the NHIF.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Linet Owoko

What you need to know:

  • Rural private hospitals claim NHIF has not been remitting money to their healthcare facilities and owes them Sh6.1 billion.
  • NHIF only paid Sh56 million to hospitals that had pending capitation for the January to March quarter.
  • Through their association, the hospitals have decided to opt out of NHIF.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How boda bodas became so many

    Boda boda operators

  2. PREMIUM Can women leaders have it all? In their own words

    New Project (26)

  3. PREMIUM Own goal: The sorry state of Kenya’s top-flight league

    Gor Mahia defender Rooney Onyango (left) vies with AFC Leopards forward Victor Otieno

  4. PREMIUM How GK vehicles get stolen without a trace

    DCI headquarters