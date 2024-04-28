Pastor James Wanjohi

How crooked agencies are minting millions from desperate jobseekers

Pastor James Wanjohi of Jesus Culture Ministries in Roysambu, Nairobi County. The pastor is also the founder Worthstart Africa, a recruitment agency. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Desperate job seekers are now repaying loans they took out to pay recruitment agencies with promises of jobs abroad.
  • Police are investigating Pastor James Wanjohi of Jesus Culture Ministries in Nairobi's Roysambu for allegedly defrauding job seekers of Sh600 million.
  • In Mr Wanjohi's case, applicants paid between Sh100,000 and Sh140,000 with the promise of well-paid jobs as caregivers and hoteliers abroad.

