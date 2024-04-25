Breaking News: At least 10 feared to have drowned in Makueni river

Pastor James Wanjohi

Flashy pastor James Wanjohi in Sh600m jobs scam on DCI’s no-fly list

Pastor James Wanjohi of Jesus Culture Ministries in Roysambu, Nairobi County. The pastor is also the founder Worthstart Africa, a recruitment agency. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wanjohi is under investigation after companies linked to him were accused of defrauding job seekers of Sh600 million for non-existent overseas jobs.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How Ruto scuttled Sh200m procurement in UDA polls

    President William Ruto

  2. PREMIUM Succession row leaves rich Moi kin broke

    Daniel arap Moi

  3. PREMIUM Floods update: Why deadly uplands floods cause panic in coastal counties

    A flooded section of North Horr-Marsabit road

  4. PREMIUM Swarup Mishra’s woes deepen with planned auction of prime Mediheal properties

    Mishra