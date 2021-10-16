Office romance
Kenyan SDA pastor in US quits after woman exposes his amorous advances on social media

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • In the clip the pastor is heard asking for sexual favours from a female church member.
  • The pastor said he had fallen into temptation leading to his downfall as a “dedicated servant of God”.

A Kenyan pastor based in Minnesota, USA, has been defrocked after allegations of infidelity with a member of his church emerged on social media.

