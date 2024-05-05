KRA headquarters

How weak tax collection opened Sh270 billion budget hole

Clients seeking services at KRA headquarters, Times Tower, Nairobi on February 23, 2024.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Kepha Muiruri

What you need to know:

  •  This shortfall was mainly attributed to under collection of ordinary revenues by Sh255.1 billion

  • The poor collections signal the slow outcomes of reforms geared towards improving domestic revenue mobilisation.

