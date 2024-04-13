Moses Kuria and Lyn Mengich

Kenya’s Sh1trn wage bill crisis: State considers massive job cuts

SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich (right) welcomes the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Moses Kuria (left) during a media briefing in Nairobi on April 12. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Government plans to tackle a ballooning public wage bill, in the face of a bloated public sector workforce.
  • The wage bill for national and county governments has surpassed the 35 per cent of tax collected by KRA.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How City Hall blew Sh3.5bn in Gikomba traders' case

    City Hall

  2. PREMIUM Identity of woman found dead alongside Eastleigh robbers revealed

  3. PREMIUM How Simmers demolition landed magistrate, lawyer in trouble

    Simmers

  4. PREMIUM Aboud Rogo's legacy of radicalisation beyond the grave

    Aboud Rogo

  5. PREMIUM Why Natembeya’s Tawe movement is giving Wetang’ula sleepless nights

    Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya