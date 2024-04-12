Kenyans are overtaxed, say bishops as they urge State to lessen burden

The Catholic Church has said life has gotten harder for an average Kenyan in the last one year.

Through the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), the church said the ongoing strike by doctors had made the situation even worse.

They said they would not shy away from speaking as long as the cost of living continues on an upward trajectory.

Over-taxation, they said, was not only making it hard for businesses to operate, but also leading to job losses and pushing prices of basic commodities beyond reach.

“We have urged and continue to encourage the government to improve public participation in assessing its tax regime. That includes listening to the voice of the Churches and other faiths who have been clear on what path may be most beneficial at this time. We ask that the use of the collected taxes be clear and the benefit for the welfare evident,” KCCB Chairman Archbishop Maurice Muhatia said.

On the new taxes, the clerics asked President William Ruto to stagger them to avoid overburdening the citizens.

“We can develop slowly, but with dignity,” they said.

The church has also lauded Kenyans for their resilience to withstand adversities ranging from the cost of living and harsh weather conditions to sickness.

Regarding the ongoing industrial strike by doctors, Catholic Bishops urged the government and the doctors to speedily consider a workable solution that will see them resume work and attend to suffering Kenyans.

As they push for their welfare, the doctors were also asked to temper it with the well-being of their patients.

“The life of a human person should never be used as a bargaining currency. Every life is worth more than any financial or employment gain. We urge the government on one hand, and doctors and clinical officers on the other, to seek a working arrangement, that does not put the lives of the patients at risk, so that lives are not lost or threatened even during the industrial action.

“The situation is deplorable and we continue witnessing the misery of the sick. Many have died and many are deteriorating in their sickness because of the current standoff. This is worsened by the inability of the faith-based hospitals to fully respond to the crisis, as they have been crippled by the NHIF debt. In the end, the person who pays dearly with their lives is the poor Kenyan.”

They also said the change of health insurance cover by President William Ruto’s administration from National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) has left Catholic-run hospitals in a dilemma.

According to the bishops, their long-standing partnership with the previous regimes has seen them attending to Kenyans with NHIF cards, leaving them with an unpaid bill amounting to Sh2 billion that has crippled service delivery.

They are now worried that the government is yet to address their grievances on the fate of the debt even as the country is set to shift from NHIF to SHIF.

“As of now, this has accrued to over Sh2 billion. The effect is that most of our hospitals are crippled and not able to operate optimally, and therefore offer services to the needy. In fact, many are now unable to procure medicines and pay salaries.”

Further, the church stated that its missionary mission is in danger following the increase in the cost of permits for missionaries, which is the first instance since Catholic missionaries arrived in Kenya.

The bishops said that while the role of the church is to safeguard and nurture the morals and values in society, some of the demands that have been put in place by the government are unreasonable, including the increase in the work permit charges paid for missionaries from Sh15, 000 to Sh150, 000.

“This is absolutely unethical and shows lack of gratitude to people dedicating their lives to the good of society. We as a country, in fact should be showing gratitude and appreciation through giving waivers to priests, religious men and women, and other social missionary volunteers who come to complement our social engagement. We request that their work permit be zero rated.”

During the address, the Bishops announced changes to its leadership, which will see Archbishop Muhatia of Kisumu being the Chairman for the next three years, and Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria as the Vice Chairman.