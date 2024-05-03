Women in Kenyan military: Long and tough journey to recognition

Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa Commanding General Maj-Gen Jamelle Shawley with then-National Defence College Senior Directing Staff- Air Force Maj-Gen Fatuma Ahmed during a dialogue on US-Kenya security partnership at the University of Nairobi on February 14, 2024

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Dominic Wabala

What you need to know:

  • The fight by women to be assimilated into the mainstream military has not been easy, if recollections by many like Maj (rtd) P.N Ikua, are to go by.
  • Now several women officers occupy enviable ranks and positions in the Kenyan military.

