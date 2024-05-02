Hats off to Kenya's first ever female to command the Air Force

In a historic move, President William Ruto elevated Maj-Gen Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed to the esteemed position of Kenya Air Force Commander. This marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman to hold such a prestigious role in the military. Her promotion underscores the remarkable strides that women continue to make in various sectors across the country.

From politics to business, academia to healthcare, women have been breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings, proving their mettle and capability in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Maj-Gen Ahmed's ascent to the top leadership of the military serves as a beacon of inspiration for women everywhere, highlighting the limitless potential and talent that exist within our nation. As she assumes her new role, she carries with her the hopes and aspirations of countless women who have longed for equal opportunities and representation in positions of power and influence. Her success is not only a testament to her own perseverance and resilience, but also to the collective strength and determination of Kenyan women.

Gender equality

It is crucial to acknowledge that her promotion is just one step towards achieving true gender parity in the military and beyond.

The fact that out of the promotions President Ruto made, only one is awoman, falls short of the constitutional requirement stipulated in the two-thirds gender rule, therefore, while celebrating this achievement, it is imperative to urge our leaders to prioritise the promotion of more women in the military and ensure gender equality remains a cornerstone of our nation's progress.

As a trailblazer and pioneer, Maj-Gen Fatuma now carries the responsibility of not only leading with distinction, but also inspiring and empowering others in the military to follow in her footsteps. Her journey serves as a reminder that barriers can be overcome, ceilings can be shattered, and dreams can be realised, regardless of gender. Let us celebrate this historic moment and continue striving towards a future where women are equally represented and valued in all aspects of society.

Meanwhile, the floods engulfing our country have wrought devastation beyond measure, claiming lives and ravaging communities with unprecedented ferocity. The toll on Kenyans is immeasurable, with properties worth millions destroyed and families displaced from their homes, seeking refuge in makeshift centres and dilapidated schools.

Last week, I wrote about the disproportionate impact floods have on women, and I received feedback questioning whether I had overlooked men's experiences. Indeed, men and boys are also affected, facing immense hardships and loss. They bear physical risks associated with flood response and recovery efforts, primarily tasked with clearing debris and repairing infrastructure, placing them at greater risk of injury or death. Additionally, they are engaged in search and rescue operations, further exposing them to hazardous conditions.

Depression

Flood displacement can also disrupt men's social networks and support systems, leading to isolation and psychological distress. Pressure to conform to masculine ideals may hinder their ability to cope with disaster-related trauma, resulting in mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. Furthermore, as primary breadwinners, they face challenges in fulfilling their roles, which can lead to feelings of failure and inadequacy.