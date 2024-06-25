Doctor’s horror ordeal at the hands of armed abductors

Dr Austin Omondi was walking outside the Sikh Union in Nairobi with his brother last Sunday as his blood donation initiative was running smoothly.

The blood was intended to be used to assist injured protestors during Tuesday, June 25, anti-Finance Bill, 2024 protests.

A few metres from the Sikh Union, four men hurriedly bundled Dr Omondi into a white Toyota Prado. Irony at its best, as Dr Omondi is known to his close friends and followers as “JaPrado”.

As the doctor tried to resist the abduction, the four men became violent.

The men struck Dr Omondi all over his body, even striking his private parts. They were bent on capturing the doctor, whose tweets and mobilisation of youth for the protests had irked the powers that be.

In under a minute, Dr Omondi was in the vehicle. The abductors quickly blindfolded him as the vehicle drove away. Luckily, he was able to get a distress message out, and it spread like wildfire on social media platforms.

This started a mini-protest as social media users sympathetic with the anti-Finance Bill movers, and even some against it started demanding for the doctor’s release.

Spewed threats

He could not see where he was going, but all through the journey, the abductors spewed numerous threats. The possibility of death for acts within Kenya’s Constitution seemed real.

The abductors took his phones. Dr Omondi had engaged the facial recognition feature on his phones. The abductors simply placed the gadgets in line with his face and gained access.

“He was walking alongside his brother when they took him. They were four men, and they had G3 rifles. He doesn’t know what they did with his phones after unlocking them,” a friend and colleague of Dr Omondi told Nation.Africa on Tuesday.

Dr Omondi does not know where exactly he was taken, but the vehicle stopped at three different buildings, all of which he was taken into before being taken back to the white Toyota Prado.

After five hours, Dr Omondi was released, ending an ordeal that would leave even the bravest souls shaken.

On the same day, activist Shadrack Kiprono, better known as Shad Khalif on social media platform X, was also taken by unknown men.

Mr Kiprono had been trailed by a black double-cabin pick up and a white Toyota Prado. It is unclear whether the Prado is the same one from Dr Omondi’s abduction.

The activist is seemingly still too shaken to explain what happened to him while in captivity. He was released on Tuesday afternoon, just moments before protestors forced their way into Parliament buildings.

“I’m out of commission today, but please add an extra shout for me out there. We must #RejectFinanceBill2024… And be safe out there people, the things I saw in hell you don’t wannna experience,” the activist said on X.

Several social media users commented on his post, wishing him well and hoping that Mr Kiprono was not tortured.

Dr Omondi’s ordeal and Mr Kiprono’s subtle torture hints speak to what at least 10 people believed to be organisers or coordinators of the protests could have gone through.

Others abducted

Gabriel Oguda

Gabriel Oguda. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The abduction of Mr Gabriel Oguda in the wee hours of Tuesday, June 25, 2024, became a point of discussion in parliament as lawmakers discussed the Finance Bill.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said that the social media activist who works in his office was abducted from his house at 2am by men suspected to be police officers.

“He said there were cops at his gate trying to break into his compound. I tried to get lawyers to handle the situation but 10 minutes later, my phone calls were jammed,” the minority leader told the House.

The Wundanyi MP said that there were people he suspected to be police officers at his gate trying to break into the compound.

According to the lawmaker, he tried to get lawyers to handle the situation but in a span of ten minutes, his phone calls were jammed.

At the same time, Mr Oguda also reached out to his followers on social media informing them of his predicaments.

This saw the National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula ask Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to reach out to him and inform him of Mr Oguda’s whereabouts.

Shadrack Kiprono alias Shad Khalif

He was ambushed by seven people who were dressed as civilians outside a restaurant that is located in Nairobi’s South B area.

Mr Kiprono had just spoken out on some of the roles that he played during the June 18 protests.

He was abducted on June 23 and held incommunicado. His abduction attracted condemnation across the country.

However, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) boss Faith Odhiambo said that he had been released.

“I have confirmed that he is one of those who were released after being held incommunicado for hours,” Ms Odhiambo said.

Ernest Nyerere

Mr Nyerere is the Personal Assistant to LSK boss Faith Odhiambo and was picked up from his house at 5am. However, he would later be released at midday.

Ms Odhiambo wondered why the people behind the series of abductions decided to abduct him.

“He is part of those who were released by the abductors at midday (yesterday). We remain relentless in demanding that all the abductees are released unconditionally,” she said.

Mr Nyerere equally has been on the forefront calling for the release of everyone who has been detained incommunicado saying that it was against their rights.

Osama Otero

He is a host of a popular X formerly Twitter account and has been amongst those who were at the forefront of opposing the Finance Bill 2024.

Mr Otero was picked at almost the same time as it was happening to Mr Oguda.

Before he went silent on X, Mr Otero had said that five people were standing outside his doorstep and moments later he went silent.

“Guys kuna 5 guys knocking at my door,” his first tweet read.

The second one read, “Guys are outside where I am.”

That was the last post the Twitter user made and since then nothing has been heard from him. Equally, ever since the debate around the Finance Bill kicked off he has been very active on social media.

The brother of Mr Otero called Shadrack was equally picked by unknown assailants. Shadrack was picked from his home in Kasarani Sub-County.

Their whereabouts remain unknown.

John Frank Githiaka alias Franje

Since the kick-off of the protests, Mr Githiaka has been on the forefront asking Kenyans to resist the Finance Bill to its totality.

In CCTV footage that made rounds on social media, he was seen being picked up from his office at Beast Athletic Offices located at Baringo Road in Kahawa Sukari.