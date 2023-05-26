President Ruto makes key changes in KDF top ranks

President William Ruto on Friday made changes in the leadership of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) with promotions and new postings.

He announced he had accepted the recommendations of the National Defence Council, which is chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. The changes include promotions to the rank of major general and brigadier and posting of major generals to various institutions.

Major General Rashid Abdi Elmi has been posted to National Defence College and appointed the commandant.

Major General John Maison Nkoimo was posted to the Kenya Military Academy and appointed the commandant, while Major General Eric Mbugua Kinuthia was posted to joint Command and Staff College and appointed the commandant.

Major General Charles Muriu Kahariri was appointed the deputy commandant and Senior Directing Staff Navy, National Defence College and Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed was posted to the National Defence College and appointed Senior Directing Staff Air.

Brigadier Dennis Nyaga Njue Kamuri has been promoted to major general and will be the managing director, Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation. Brigadier Mohamed Nur Hassan has also been promoted to major general and appointed the general officer commanding Border Security Command.

Colonel Sylvester Kipkorir Chirchir was promoted to brigadier and appointed deputy director at the Directorate of National Security Industries.

Colonel Mathew Liita Lenamunai was promoted to brigadier and appointed the commander, Kahawa Garrison. Colonel Joseph Kaku Mutua has been promoted to brigadier and appointed the commandant, Construction Engineers Brigade, while Colonel Giliad Mwachala Kimonge was also promoted to a Brigadier and named the chief of operations, Defence Headquarters.

Colonel Titus Gitamo Sokobe was promoted to a Brigadier and appointed Chief of Infrastructure at the Defence Headquarters while Colonel Omari Mohammed Rajab was promoted to a Brigadier and appointed Deputy Managing Director Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation.

Colonel Peter Kipketer Limo was promoted to a Brigadier and deployed as Managing Director Defence Forces Canteen Organisation.

Other promotions include; Colonel Oscar Kizito Muleyi who was promoted to a Brigadier and appointed Director Centre for Security and Strategic Studies National Defence University, Colonel Oswald Oduor Opiyo who was promoted to a Brigadier and will remain the Director Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum.

Colonel Roba Bonaya Wario was also promoted to a Brigadier and deployed to the Office of the National Security Advisor.

The statement further stated that more changes had been made across various ranks of KDF in line with the advice of the Defence Council.

The changes were made just a day after the Head of State, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, awarded certificates to 70 graduates after they successfully completed 49 weeks of intensive training at the National Defence College (NDC) in Karen, Nairobi.