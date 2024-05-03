Vice KDF chief for 55 days, first woman service commander: How Ruto made twin history with appointments

President William Ruto set two precedents on Thursday in his Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) appointments —the first General who has never served as a service commander and the first woman service commander.

This is after the President, on the recommendation of the Defence Council, promoted Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lt-Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri to General and named him Kenya’s 11th Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Gen Kahariri replaces Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla, who died on April 18 alongside nine other officers and soldiers, in a helicopter crash at Sindar area in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Gen Kahariri had risen to the rank of Lt-Gen on March 8 — 55 days ago — when he was named the VCDF, succeeding Lt-Gen Jonah Mwangi, who retired.

The military changes, the third since President Ruto took office, also saw the current Kenya Air Force commander, Maj-Gen John Mugaravai Omenda, promoted to the rank of Lt-Gen and named VCDF.

History and precedent was also made with the naming of Maj-Gen Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed, as the first woman service commander. Maj-Gen Ahmed is the new commander of the Kenya Air Force.

Maj-Gen Ahmed had been at the National Defence College (NDC) where she was Senior Directing Staff, Air, a position she had risen to from her previous role as Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces in charge of personnel and logistics.

Maj-Gen Paul Otieno, the current Kenya Shipyards Limited Managing Director, was named the Kenya Navy Commander, replacing Maj-Gen Thomas Ng’ang’a, who had served at the position for slightly over a month.

Maj-Gen Ng’ang’a was moved to the National Defence University-Kenya and appointed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration and Finance.

Maj-Gen Otieno has been replaced by Maj-Gen Said Mohamed Farah at the Kenya Shipyards Limited.

In the changes, Brig Peter Nyamu Githinji was promoted to Maj-Gen and named Senior Directing staff, Air, at the National Defence College to replace Maj-Gen Ahmed.

Brig Yunis Sheikh Abdi was also promoted to Maj-Gen and named Senior Directing Staff, Navy, at the National Defence College.

At the same time, Brig Jattani Kampare Gula was promoted to Maj-Gen and named Managing Director, Kenya Meat Commission.

Similarly, Brig George Okumu was promoted to Maj-Gen and named the Managing Director, Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation and Food Processing Factory.

Brig Samuel Kosgei Kipkorir, on the other hand, has been named Deputy Commander, Kenya Air Force.

Defence CS Aden Duale with Lt-Gen Charles Kahariri at State House on April 18 after President Ruto had addressed the nation on the death of Gen Francis Ogolla. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The appointments by President Ruto, and the upholding of the recommendations, follows a meeting of the Defence Council, also known as Board One, which met under the chairmanship of the Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Other members of the Council are the CDF, the three service commanders, and Defence Principal Secretary, currently held by Patrick Mariru.

Defence Council

The Council is responsible for the overall policy, control, and supervision of the Kenya Defence Forces; and performs any other functions prescribed by national legislation, including advising the President on KDF, formulating overall KDF policy and monitoring its implementation; as well as exercising oversight role on the training or undertaking of instructions of members of the Defence Forces in any country outside Kenya.

Lt-Gen Jimson Longiro Mutai (Navy) remains Vice-Chancellor, National Defence University-Kenya, while Lt-Gen David Kimaiyo Tarus (Kenya Army Commander), and Lt-Gen Juma Shee Mwinyikai (Commandant of the National Defence College) will also retain their commands.

In KDF, only the Kenya Army commander is in the rank of a Lieutenant-General, with his counterparts commanding their units in the rank of Major-General.

Gen Ogolla was from the Kenya Air Force, while his predecessor, Gen Kibochi, was from the Kenya Army. Gen Samson Mwathethe was from the Kenya Navy.

This means that the next General, according to rules established by Gen (Rtd) Daudi Tonje, will be from the Kenya Army.

The current highest-ranking Kenya Army officers are Lt-Gen Tarus and Lt-Gen Mwinyikai. Maj-Gen Mohamed Nur Hassan currently serves as Kenya Army deputy commander.

The Nation could not independently verify Gen Kahariri’s age, but Lt-Gen Tarus is listed by KDF as turning 56 in July. Lt-Gen Mwinyikai’s age is also not publicly available.

A General is supposed to retire at 62, a Lt-Gen at 61, a Maj-Gen at 59 and a Brigadier at 57 years.

The law, however, puts a disclaimer on the General: “The maximum retirement age shall be amended from time to time through legislation on the recommendation of the Defence Council.”

Gen Kahariri, who is likely to be sworn today, once served as the deputy commander, Kenya Navy, and led a successful maritime operation in the KDF operation in Somalia.

He is credited with successful operational assignments, which include serving as the Maritime Component Commander for “Operation Linda Nchi” and as the Task Force Commander for “Operation Sledge Hammer” during the capture of Kismayu port.

He has also served in key appointments within the forces, including Squadron Commander, Commander of the Kenya Navy Fleet.

Maj-Gen Fatumah Ahmed in a file photo. She makes history becoming Kenya's first ever female Air Force boss. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

Gen Kahariri enlisted in the Kenya Defence Forces on April 3, 1987 and was commissioned as an officer (Second Lieutenant) on April 15, 1988.

Following his commissioning, Gen Kahariri underwent further training in the United Kingdom (UK) before serving in various capacities on board ships within the Kenya Navy Fleet.

Security studies

He holds a Diploma in Strategic and Security Studies from the United States Naval War College.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Act says a CDF, his deputy and service commanders shall serve a single term of four years or retire upon attaining the mandatory retirement age.

But the Act also provides that the President may, on the recommendation of the National Defence Council, extend the CDF’s term for a period not exceeding one year in times of war or emergencies like political uncertainty.

“The President may remove, retire or redeploy the Chief of the Defence Forces, the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces or any of the Service Commanders at any time before the expiry of the term of office,” the Act says.

Besides age, there is also the aspect of seniority and what role that plays in the appointment of a four-star general.

Military experience





“In appointing the Chief of the Defence Forces, the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces and the three Service Commanders, the President shall take into account — seniority; military and formal civil education; the possession of a relevant degree from a university or an institution recognised in Kenya or such other equivalent qualifications as may be approved by the Defence Council; and military and security experience,” the KDF Act says.

Gen Kahariri now joins a stellar list of Kenya’s military bosses.

These are Major-Gen Robert Bernard Penfold, Maj-Gen Joseph Ndolo (1969-1971), Gen (Rtd) Jackson Mulinge (1971-1986), Gen (Rtd) Mohamud Haji Mohamed Barrow (1986-1996), Gen (Rtd) Daudi Tonje (1996-2000), Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana (2000-2005), Gen (Rtd) Jeremiah Kianga (2005-2011), Gen (Rtd) Julius Waweru Karangi (2011-2015), Gen (Rtd) Samson Mwathethe (2015-2020), Gen (Rtd) Robert Kariuki Kibochi (2020-2023), and Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla (2023 – 2024).