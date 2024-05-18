Jeremiah Kioni

Limuru III: Uhuru's shadow looms large as Mt Kenya at crossroads

Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni (centre in black suit) joined by Kikuyu elders during the Limuru 3 meeting at Jumuia Conference Centre in Kiambu on May 17, 2024. 

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Simon Ciuri

What you need to know:

  • Ms Karua told President Ruto to respect his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

  • She also urged Mt Kenya region to unite and speak with one voice on all issues.

  • Mr Kioni said the taxes and the high cost of living hurt the “small man and woman”.

