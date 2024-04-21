President William Ruto with Chief of Defense Forces Francis Ogolla

Against all odds: The unlikely rise of General Francis Ogolla to the helm of Ruto’s military

President William Ruto with Chief of Defense Forces Francis Ogolla at a previous function. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ruto says General Ogolla’s name wasn’t among those forwarded to him to fill the post of Chief of Defence Forces.
  • Raila says the stigma that had hung around the military boss after the Bomas event was unnecessary and should be put to rest.
  • Going down in history as the first general to die while in office and in active military duty, Gen Ogolla bows out with his head held high.

