Francis Ogolla

Day Gen Ogolla hosted Ruto at Masumbi home, the first President in sleepy Siaya village

General Francis Ogolla during his swearing-in as the new Chief of Defence Forces at State House, Nairobi in April 2023.

Photo credit: File | PCS

By  Kassim Adinasi

What you need to know:

  • On October 8, 2023, General Ogolla hosted President Ruto for dinner at his rural home.
  • To villagers, the kind of security presence they witnessed that day was only comparable to when former Potus Obama visited K’Ogelo.
  • To locals, General Ogolla was a man of few words who arrived in the village with no fanfare despite his decorated position.

