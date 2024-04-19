When I die bury me within three days: Gen Ogolla’s request to family

Kenya's military chief, General Francis Ogolla, will be buried on Sunday, April 21, his family has announced.

General Ogolla will be laid to rest at his home in Mor, Alego, Siaya County.

In a statement, his family said:

"In honour of his humble nature, General Ogolla specified that his burial occurs within 72 hours of his passing, echoing the profound truth that from dust we came and to dust we shall return.

"His family has dutifully chosen Sunday, April 21st, 2024 for his final farewell, to be held at his cherished home in Mor, Alego, Siaya County."

The burial will be preceded by a service at his local church in Nduru.

A memorial service will also be held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata on Friday, April 26, the family said.

General Ogolla, was among 10 people killed when their military helicopter crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday.

The aircraft, which had been on a visit to troops deployed in northwest Kenya to combat endemic cattle rustling, came down just minutes after leaving Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in West Pokot County.