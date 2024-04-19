Military to give Gen Ogolla 19-gun salute on Saturday ahead of burial

The Kenya Defence Forces will give the late Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Omondi Ogolla a final 19-gun salute with full military honours at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin at 1pm and will be attended by President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders, according to a statement from Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

This follows a post-mortem conducted at 11am on Friday at Mashujaa Funeral Home, located at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital.

“The honours will include a church service, military parade and a 19-gun salute. A detailed programme for the ceremony will be made public as soon as it's ready. President William Ruto. The Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, will attend the ceremony,” Mr Duale said in a statement.

Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, senior government officials, the leadership of Parliament, the judiciary, political leaders, security sector commanders and members of the diplomatic corps will also attend the event.

Remains of General Ogolla

The remains of General Ogolla will then be flown to Ng'iya village, Alego Usonga sub-county in Siaya County on Sunday morning for burial later in the day.

The CS added that Gen Ogolla's final journey will be preceded by a service at his local church in Nduru.

Gen Ogolla was among the 10 officers who died in a helicopter crash on Thursday afternoon on the border between Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gichu counties.

Gen Ogolla died while on a mission in the volatile Rift Valley region, which has been plagued by cattle rustling for years, in line with the Head of State's plans to restore peace and stability in the region.

He was 62 during his death having risen through ranks to the top position in his military career.

Following his burial on Sunday, Mr Duale said the country would also hold a memorial service on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata, in line with the family's wishes.

The family said it was the General's wish to be buried within 72 hours.