NTSA bans 64 saccos including Kensilver, Moline, Mbukinya from operating matatus

The government has revoked licences belonging to 64 matatu saccos including Kensilver, Moline, Mbukinya, Kiambu United and Moro Express.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), which issued the notice Thursday, warned that police are under orders to impound their vehicles if found on the road. The agency also advised members of the public not to board them.

In what will be a major blow to commuters, the directive will affect both short and long-distance travelers plying different routes across the country.

For instance, Kensilver plies the Nairobi, Maua, Embu and Meru route while Moline will affect passengers on the Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale, Kericho, Kisumu and Busia route.

Within the Nairobi metropolitan area, the ban on Kiambu United Travellers will affect the Kirigiti, Kiambu and Thindigua route. Those on the Kariokor, Juja Rd ,Gikomba, Eastleigh route will have to find other sacco alternatives after Southleigh Sacco's licence was revoked.