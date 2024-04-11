NTSA seeks to enhance road safety for bodaboda drivers

The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with OYE Platform Solutions (OYE) aimed at ensuring road safety initiatives targeting bodaboda (motorcycle taxi) drivers across Kenya.

Awareness deficit

The agreement comes in the wake of an awareness deficit on the roads which has, among other factors, led to the death of 1,634 bodaboda drivers and passengers in 2022, according to official NTSA figures.

Besides, 219 motorcyclists and pillion passengers have died in road accidents in 2024 while one in three Kenyans who perished in road accidents is said to have either been riding a road accident or was hit by one.

Freak accident

These stats include a policeman who was killed in a freak accident involving a transit truck and two motorcycles at Spring Park, near Turbo on the Eldoret-Webuye highway on April, 11, 2024. The policeman, who was off duty, was riding his motorcycle towards Turbo town when the accident occurred.

Receive training

The MOU, involving OYE, a platform solutions firm that provides a financial safety net for bodaboda drivers in Africa including free personal accident insurance cover for medical expenses, last expenses, permanent disability, and temporary disability resulting from motorbike accidents, will, among others, organise and deliver NTSA/OYE Open Days events where bodaboda drivers will receive training and road safety and incident response.

NTSA and Oye will also work together to engage drivers on road safety and Incident response.

"Bodaboda drivers are a critical part of Kenya's transportation ecosystem, but also face significant road safety challenges," said NTSA Director General George Njao.

"This partnership with OYE will allow us to reach more drivers with life-saving road safety education and training."

"OYE is committed to supporting the Boda community, not just through financial services, but also by prioritizing their safety," said OYE Chief Executive Kevin Mutiso.

"We're excited to work alongside NTSA to roll out impactful road safety programs that can reduce accidents and save lives."