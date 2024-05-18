Uhuru Kenyatta

Revealed: Ruto, Uhuru bad blood worsens as retired president denied funds

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the press from his son's home in Karen, Nairobi, on Friday July 21.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • Multiple interviews and documents seen by the Sunday Nation reveal that so bad is the situation that Mr Kenyatta is forced to pay aides, including State-assigned bodyguards, accompanying him during local and foreign trips because requests to government for facilitation are consistently ignored.
  • The former president usually travels with a delegation of at least 14 — including security officers, a medic, press team and accountant.

