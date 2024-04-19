Dreams shattered, families broken: Nine officers killed in CDF General Francis Ogolla chopper crash

It is a case of dreams cut short and bad news delivered abruptly for the nine Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) military personnel who perished alongside their boss Francis Ogolla on Thursday afternoon.

From one family that learnt of the death of their loved one when President William Ruto made the announcement to another that got news earlier in the day, stories of the personnel are heartrending.

Two of them – Captain Sora Mohammed and Brigadier Swaleh Said – were buried yesterday in line with their Islamic beliefs.

The others who died are Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu (pilot), Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

Senior Sergeant John Kinyua (Kirinyaga)

Senior Sergeant John Kinyua died at 38, leaving his family distraught. He

“My son was so good to me, he used to help me educate his siblings and I was a happy man,” said his father, Mr Josphat Muriithi, who eulogised the fallen sergeant as a dedicated and generous son.

The family said that prior to the chopper crash, Mr Kinyua was at home at Kiamwenja in Kirinyaga Central constituency.

“He was with us on Monday. We have a poultry project and we spent part of the day with him. Moments later, he picked up his daughter who had come to visit her grandparents and left for his place of work,” a family member said.

The family said they talked to Senior Sergeant Kinyua on phone on Thursday and planned for a family meeting which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

That was the last communication the family had with Mr Kinyua.

Ms Beatrice Wangechi, his cousin, narrated how she escorted Muriithi to Kerugoya Stadium for a military interview in 2007 for him to try his luck. Lady luck smiled at him and he was picked.

The family described Senior Sergeant Kinyua as a hardworking officer whose death took them by surprise.

Mr Muriithi and the deceased had planned to subdivide the family land prior to the crash.

“I had talked to Kinyua on Monday and we planned how the family land can be subdivided so that everyone can get his portion. Sadly, he had gone before we could implement our plan,” he said.

Mr Muriithi said the fallen soldier was married. He appealed to the government to help him give his son a decent burial.

- George Munene

Captain Hillary Shirekule Litali (Nakuru)

Having joined KDF in 2013, Captain Hillary Shirekule Litali’s death at 29 is a tale of crushed dreams.

Barely a decade in, he had already served as an aide under two Chiefs of Defence Forces — General Robert Kibochi and General Ogolla.

Thanks to his input, his family had been steadily climbing the social ladder.

At the time of his death, he was awaiting confirmation to the rank of major.

At their family home in Shabab in Nakuru City, sombreness engulfed the atmosphere as neighbours and friends offered condolences.

His father, Mr Dickson Litali, struggled to come to terms with the loss of a son with whom he shared many plans.

The last conversation Mr Litali had with his son was on Monday when the latter briefed him on his mission to Elgeyo-Marakwet. Little did they know it would be their final exchange.

Devastated Dickson Litali and his wife Everline Litali hold portraits of their son Captain Hillary Litali at their home in Shabab, Nakuru County. He was among the 10 KDF personnel who died in a military helicopter crash on Thursday. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Mr Litali described his son as a jovial, hardworking, disciplined and God-fearing man who put his family ahead of everything else.

According to the father, Captain Litali was born in Kitale in 1994 as the firstborn son to him and his wife, Evelyn Litali, who then lived in Trans Nzoia after moving from Kakamega County.

The family then moved to Nakuru where they rented a house when he was still young. Thanks to Captain Litali’s efforts, the family had bought land in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, where a family house is under construction.

The fallen captain’s mother, Evelyn, recalled the heart-wrenching moment when she learnt of the crash. The news spread quickly, confirming their worst fears.

She was in church when she learnt of the news of the accident.

“I overheard people talking about the crash and I knew my son was on that trip. I asked my pastor to accompany me home as he called his father to find out if he had received any information. He told me to meet him at home,” said Ms Litali.

They received official communication from the military in the evening, which confirmed their fears.

“His death is really painful for us since he was the beacon of this family. It has robbed me of my firstborn son whom I loved so much,” said the mother.

- Joseph Openda

Brigadier Swaleh Saidi. Photo credit: Pool

Brigadier Swaleh Saidi (Kilifi)

President William Ruto sent a message of condolences to the family of Brigadier Swaleh Said who was buried yesterday in Bomani area, Kikambala in Kilifi County.

In his speech read by Lieutenant-General Juma Mwinyi Kai, the President described Mr Said as a dedicated military officer.

“I send my condolences to the family of Mr Said who has served in the service for more than 35 years, 343 days. He was a dedicated and loyal officer during his time serving the country,” read part of President Ruto.

The body of Brigadier Said was flown from Nairobi to his parents’ home in Utange where he was accorded Muslim final prayers before driven to his home in Bomani for burial.

Mr Juma Mzuri, an uncle of the deceased, described his nephew as a family man dedicated to his work.

Several leaders led by Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, Mombasa County Senator Mohammed Faki among other parliamentarians attended the prayers.

- Anthony Kitimo

Sergeant Rose Nyawira. Photo credit: Pool

Sergeant Rose Nyawira (Kirinyaga)

Sergeant Rose Nyawira was a soldier-cum-photographer. Yesterday, her family and friends gathered at Kagio in Kirinyaga as they tried to come to terms with her demise.

The family said they received the sad news of the death of their daughter through the media.

“We saw the Head of State giving a briefing on the fatal accident. That is how we learnt of the departure of our daughter,” said Mr Peter Wachira, the father of the fallen soldier.

Mr Wachira, a dairy farmer, said he last saw his daughter on Sunday.

“I was with my daughter on Sunday and she was very jovial. In fact, we discussed various issues and then I saw her off, although it was raining heavily,” he said.

Mr Wachira described his daughter as a hard working and honest person, adding that he will miss her.

“The death has dealt us as a family a big blow,” said Mr Wachira.

Mr Timothy Kariuki, an uncle of the fallen sergeant, said he could not believe it when news started streaming in.

He said he could not believe it.

“I thought it was a joke until my brother, who is in KDF, confirmed that Nyawira was no longer alive,” said Mr Kariuki.

- George Munene

Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi. Photo credit: Pool

Sergeant Cliffons Omondi

Sorrow engulfed Ndiwo village in West Alego, Siaya County, following the passing on of Sergeant Cliffons Omondi in a plane crush that claimed the life of nine other Kenya Defense Force soldiers.

Sgt Omondi is the second gallant son of the people of Alego, with the other being Gen Ogolla, that was being mourned following the crash.

Sgt Omondi’s mother Gertrude Achieng, was still lost of words amidst her anguish - her eyes hollow with sorrow.

Her homestead adorned with the traditional huts, otherwise known Simba.

“We learnt of the plane crash on social media but never thought that our son was among those who perished,” said Mr Domnic Oyugi, the family’s spokesperson.

Mr Oyugi said he learnt, hours later, that his cousin had perished alongside others after President William Ruto announced the news from state house.

“Until now, the news still feels like a bad dream, he was a support system to his widowed mother and the community,” said Mr Oyugi.

Sgt Omondi joined the air force in 2014 after his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

The eighth born in the family of nine would visit the village often with his family whenever he had a chance to, he said.

He is survived by his wife and two children aged six and four.

“We have kicked off plans of his burial preparations,” said Mr Oyugi.

-By Angeline Ochieng and Kassim Adinasi

Captain Sora Mohamed. Photo credit: Pool

Captain Sora Mohamed (Moyale)

The remains of Captain Sora Mohamed were interred in Moyale yesterday. His family members were not ready to speak to the media.

Mr Ali Muumin, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce Industry’s Moyale branch director, described Captain Mohamed as an industrious and ambitious young man who was a role model to youths in the region. He called on the government to fast-track investigations into the cause of the Thursday chopper crash.