Tragic loss: Family of Sergeant Rose Nyawira speaks

A family in Kirinyaga is in agony following the death of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, Rose Nyawira.

Sergeant Nyawira succumbed to injuries when a military helicopter crashed in Sindar, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Family members are gathered in Kagio village trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

The family said they received the sad news of the death of their daughter through the media.

"We saw the Head of State giving a briefing of the fatal accident. That is how we learnt of the departure of our daughter," said Mr Peter Wachira, the father to the fallen officer.

Wachira, a dairy farmer said he last saw his daughter on Sunday.

"I was with my daughter on Sunday and she was very jovial. In fact we discussed various issues and then I saw her off although it was raining heavily," he said.

Mr Wachira described her daughter as a hard-working and honest person, adding that she will be missed dearly.

"The death has dealt us as a family a big blow," said Mr Wachira.

Timothy Kariuki - an uncle to Nyawira - said he could not believe it when news started streaming in.

"I thought it was a joke until my brother, who is a KDF officer, confirmed that Nyawira was no more," said Mr Kariuki.

Nyawira who died together with nine other officers was a soldier-cum-photographer.

Her boss Francis Ogolla, the Chief Defence Forces General also died in the tragic accident.

Leaders from Kirinyaga sent messages of condolences to the bereaved family.

"We have lost a dedicated soldier and we stand with the family in this trying moment," the Kirinyaga Jubilee branch chairman Mureithi Kang'ara said.