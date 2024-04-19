Azimio calls for probe into fatal KDF chopper crash

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio One Kenya Coalition has called for a thorough investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and nine other officers in West Pokot on Thursday afternoon.

The coalition has also called for increased security of the two survivors of the accident whom they believe will aid the investigators in understanding what transpired during the crash at Baringo.

The party spoke on Friday in a statement read by Mr Odinga’s 2022 presidential elections running mate and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua. She was accompanied by Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Wycliffe Oparanya, Mwangi Wa Iria, Eugene Wamalwa, and Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee) among others.

The coalition said the government should seek the services of international investigation agencies to help unravel the mystery surrounding the crash.

“We therefore call for a time-bound public inquiry and no effort or resources should be spared including securing the services of international experts or investigators to get the bottom of this matter as it raises grave concerns,” Ms Karua added.

The opposition leaders have raised concern over the increased number of aircraft accidents and whether the aircraft used by the general was the one designated by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for his use.

“It is worth noting that, the KDF are responsible for securing the flight of their Commander in Chief and that of the Chief of Defence Forces.

"They have done so with excellence since independence. Kenyans are therefore puzzled and anxious with regards to this unprecedented breach of security of the CDF. Notably, he is the first to die in office in such circumstances,” read the statement from the coalition.

While praising General Ogolla for his dedicated service to the country, the coalition has also called upon the government to establish a Disciplined Forces Welfare Fund to aid the families of the fallen soldiers.

The accident happened after General Ogolla and 11 other senior military officers left Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in West Pokot County.

His burial service is set to take place in his home in Alego, Siaya on Sunday, April 21 according to the family.

It will be preceded by a Military Honours ceremony to be conducted at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata on Saturday, April 20.