Bell Huey II KDF helicopter

Inside the copter that killed KDF General, 9 others

A Kenya Air Force Bell Huey II helicopter.  Gen Francis Ogolla and nine others were aboard such a helicopter when it crashed on Thursday. 

Photo credit: File

By  Dominic Wabala  &  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • The CDF and the President ordinarily use one of the three Italian-made AW-139 delivered to Kenya in 2020.
  • The Bell Huey II used by Gen Ogolla was a US-made helicopter that has been involved in most of the recent air accidents in Kenya.

