Ruto swears in new CDF Gen Charles Kahariri, KDF commanders at State House

President William Ruto has urged the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Miriu Kahariri, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General John Omenda and other newly promoted military officers to serve responsibly and with utmost accountability.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Friday after witnessing the swearing-in of General Kahariri and other military chiefs, President Ruto, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of all Defence Forces, urged the officers to uphold professionalism in the discharge of their duties to protect Kenya's sovereignty.

"This is a mission to serve the Republic and the people of Kenya. It's a solemn responsibility. You will be exercising authority that comes with not only responsibility but accountability," he said as he congratulated them on their elevation to the new positions.

President Ruto added: "KDF has a history of professionalism and loyalty; a history that speaks of many good things aimed at protecting Kenya's sovereignty. I therefore urge you to hold the KDF in high esteem as the people of Kenya do".

The Head of State urged the military chiefs to serve the people of Kenya fairly, saying none of them were appointed to serve their communities, religions or other partisan interests.

President Ruto also reminded them that they have a mandate to assist other security agencies in Kenya in the discharge of their duties.

In this regard, Dr Ruto announced that the KDF would be deployed to assist other agencies in dealing with the effects of the floods currently being experienced in many parts of the country.

"Shortly after, I will hold a meeting with you to discuss how KDF will be deployed to assist other agencies in dealing with the environmental and climate change situation that Kenya is currently facing," he said.

General Kahariri, who was sworn in as the new CDF on Thursday, replaces General Francis Ogolla, who died along with nine other officers in a helicopter crash at Sindar village in Elgeyo Marakwet County on 18 April.