Happening Now: MPs debate Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi's impeachment Motion

Njuguna Ndung'u

New Budget slashed by Sh267bn on revenue dip

 Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u displays the Budget briefcase ahead of his speech in parliament in Nairobi, Kenya on June 15, 2023. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kepha Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • The lower budget estimates mirror expenditure cuts across the board.
  • Treasury has mainly attributed the spending cuts to the gap created by the poor performance of domestic revenue.

  • Collections from ministerial appropriations-in-aid have also been cut down to Sh441 billion from Sh486.9 billion.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why Kenya's forgotten AG was honoured by top US university

    James Karugu

  2. PREMIUM After tragedy, volunteers pour into Mai Mahiu

  3. PREMIUM More than 130 parastatals to be scrapped Here's why

    Njuguna Ndung’u.

  4. PREMIUM Why Gathungu will conduct forensic audit on eCitizen

    Nancy Gathungu