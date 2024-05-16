KFS officers

A Sh2,000 bribe and brutal assault that cut short teenage student's life

The officers from the Kenya Forest Service when they appeared before the Eldama Ravine Law Court to answer to murder charges.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

  • The Form Three student was expected to report to school on Monday for second term.
  • The teenager was allegedly assaulted by five officers from the Kenya Forest Service.

