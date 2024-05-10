Husband on the run after popular Ohangla dancer Sheila 'Wegesha' Odoyo found murdered in her home

Police in Athi River, Machakos County, are investigating the gruesome murder of a popular Ohangla dancer, 38-year-old Sheila Odoyo, who was found murdered in her matrimonial home on Thursday with deep cuts on her throat.

Ms Odoyo, who goes by the stage name Sheila Wegesha, was found in a pool of blood in her matrimonial home in the posh Hill View Estate on Thursday, May 9.

"The lifeless body was lying on a bed in her bedroom with blood on the mattress and a deep cut visible on her throat," a police report said.

Ms Odoyo's daughter, Linda Okinyi, told officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that she learnt of her mother's death on Thursday afternoon when she went to serve her lunch.

Ms Okinyi further informed the detectives that her father, who is being treated as a person of interest by the detectives, had left home at about 1am on Wednesday in a Mitsubishi Outlander, without saying a word.

The body has been taken to the Shalom Community Hospital mortuary as police work to establish the motive for the murder and identify the culprit.

Standing next to the vehicle is Athi River DCIO Wesley Langat. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

A detective close to the investigation told the Nation in confidence on Friday that the husband, Jackson Bambo, 45, remains a person of interest as he was reportedly in the house on Wednesday night when the murder may have happened.

"There were signs of disturbance in the bedroom. We are treating the husband as a person of interest. We are yet to recover the murder weapon," he said, without revealing whether the husband had recorded a statement with the police.

A neighbour who spoke to the Nation on Friday said the couple had their share of differences "like any other marriage".

"Every marriage has its ups and downs. It is unfortunate that it ended tragically," she said.

The vehicle was later traced by Athi River detectives to a car park in Nairobi city centre next to Kencom.

According to a police report from a parking attendant, the suspect parked the car at around 2.30am and gave the night attendant Sh450 as parking fees in case he did not return in the morning.

He had also left the car keys before leaving with three bags.

The vehicle was traced through an installed tracking device and towed to Athi River Police Station.

"We are tracking him. His last phone signal was recorded in Narok at 6.26am before his phone went off. We are tracking him. He is the main suspect, he may run but he will never hide," said Wesley Langat, DCIO boss in Athi River.

Ms Odoyo is said to have owned a liquor store in Umoja estate, which she ran with the help of her husband.

She was popular in the popular Ohangla dance clubs in Nairobi and its environs.