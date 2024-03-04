crime scene

Man in Thome death puzzle ‘had met another woman’ hours earlier

A crime scene tape. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lawrence Gitonga, 33, had booked the short-term apartment on Friday and at 6.30pm.

  • Mr Gitonga left shortly afterwards and returned to the same room with Mbula at 3am.

  • Mbula's body was found lying lifeless after she fell 25 metres from the balcony of the room on Saturday morning.

