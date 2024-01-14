Revealed: Crime scene details of Kasarani apartment murder

Details have emerged of a crime scene where a lady was allegedly murdered and her body cut into pieces at a short-term rental apartment on Thika Road Mall (TRM) Drive in Kasarani Sub-County.

The Nation has established that the lady, who is yet to be identified, was in the company of an unknown middle-aged man when they checked into an apartment at Green House Apartment.

The management of the Apartment told police on Sunday, January 14, 2024, that they were called to find out if the duo who booked the apartment had checked out after traces of blood were found in the house.

It was the caretaker of the house, identified as Mark Auma, who first traced bloodstains to the apartment that was booked by the duo.

"It was reported that an unknown middle-aged man had checked into an Airbnb [sic], which is located in Roysambu. The caretaker then asked one of the managers to confirm if the guest had checked out, only to find no one and the house was clean. They then followed the blood stains which led them to the dustbin where they discovered the remains of a person," reads part of a report on the matter filed at Kasarani police station.

Police officers then rushed to the scene and it was established that the man, who is now at large, murdered the middle-aged woman by chopping her body into pieces and later stuffing the pieces into polythene bags which he dumped in the dustbin of the flat.

An officer who spoke to the Nation in confidence and is privy to the ongoing investigation said that a review of the CCTV footage showed that the main suspect was dressed in black jeans, a black pullover, a white cap and glasses.