Roysambu murder: Woman identified as JKUAT student Rita Waeni

The woman killed and body dismembered in a short-stay rental in Roysambu, Nairobi, has been identified as 20-year-old Rita Waeni Muendo.

Before her brutal killing on the night of January 14, Ms Muendo was a student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat).

Her family says the killer, who is yet to be identified, demanded a Sh500,000 ransom.

"On Saturday, our daughter Rita Waeni Muendo left her aunt's residence in Syokimau to meet with a friend," the family Spokesperson, Dr Lilian Mutea, said.

"On Sunday, at 5am, her father received a message, delivered from her phone number, demanding a ransom of Sh500,000 within 24 hours for her release."

The late Rita Waeni. Photo credit: Handout

The family further said that they had already positively identified the deceased and that she was killed by the abductor who went ahead to demand money from them.

According to Dr Mutea, Ms Muendo was an intelligent, smart girl who was equally kind and caring.

“Her family and friends will forever cherish the countless memories of Waeni's joyous presence and her dedication to making a positive impact on those around her. During this period of grief, we kindly request privacy as we mourn the loss of Waeni,” the statement further read.

The family said they believed that they would eventually get justice.

On Tuesday, a man believed to be the main suspect in the murder was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he was about to leave the country.

Neighbors of the short-term rental house were questioned by detectives who were attempting to establish whether any unusual noises were heard on the fateful night.

One of the theories in the murder holds that the suspect may have drugged the victim before dismembering her body inside the rental's bathroom.

Also Read: Act now to end violence against women

“We highly suspect that the murderer drugged the lady before he ended her life. This happened inside the bathroom of that house which he had booked,” said the source, a detective who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to issue press statements.

Using fake documents and a phone number registered under a woman’s name, the suspect booked the room, managing to evade scrutiny.

In the days leading up to the incident, he was traced to Ruaka sub-County until he relocated to Roysambu area on Sunday, just hours before the macabre killing