Fight over meat in Busia village leaves two brothers dead

A 57-year-old man who killed his brother and fled to a sugarcane plantation on Friday has been lynched by angry members of the public.

James Ocharo allegedly killed his younger brother, Gracio Ogulo, following a disagreement over how to share meat at the funeral of their relative in Papaa village, Teso North.

The two fought, resulting in the death of Mr Ogulo.

The suspect then fled the scene.

He allegedly stabbed his brother in the stomach with a knife after they could not agree on who would carry the liver of the slaughtered animal.

Mr Ogulo died on the spot, while his attacker escaped.

But he was found hiding in a nearby sugar cane plantation, armed with crude weapons including a machete.

Those who first spotted him said he threatened to kill anyone who dared approach him.

"He charged at us with the intention of killing us, but we managed to escape and alerted other neighbours who came baying for his blood," said Mr Joseph Ojuma.

A manhunt was launched by angry villagers who combed the plantation and found him on Monday night when they trailed the suspect to his hideout and smoked him out.

"The angry mob pelted him with stones while some people attacked him with blunt objects and machetes. It was an ugly incident," said Mr Benson Ojaka, a resident of Papaa village.

He said the deceased had become a security threat in the area after killing his brother.

Busia County Police Commander Ahmed Abdille confirmed the two deaths and condemned the community for taking the law into their own hands.