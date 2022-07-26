Kakamega man kills brother over plate of omena

A fight between two brothers over a meal of ugali and omena (sardines) in Kakamega County ended in the death of their stepbrother, who had intervened to try to resolve the disagreement.

The deceased man was identified as Vincent Mmbwanga Misango, 56.

The three brothers were visiting their mother in Kambi Elijah village in Seregea sub-location on Sunday. They were served the meal for supper but a disagreement erupted when one of the brothers demanded more omena.

A fight broke out between the two brothers, prompting Mr Misango to intervene.

As he tried to separate the two, he was hit with blunt object in the head and fell to the ground.

He was rushed to Turbo Sub-County Hospital after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Likuyani sub-county Police Commander Charles Muhthui said Mr Misango was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

“We have arrested his brother who assaulted him resulting in his death. The accused is expected to appear in court on murder charges,” said Mr Muthui.

Seregea sub-location Assistant Chief Moses Shivina said the brothers had been embroiled in a land dispute with their stepbrother before.

“This is indeed a shocking incident involving elderly men fighting over a meal in the village. The three brothers have their homes but had gone to visit their mother when the fight erupted,” said Mr Shivina.