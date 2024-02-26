Hours to horror: What Kisumu man said before hacking four relatives to death

In this undated photo, Emily Akinyi, her son Joseph Ouma, and her husband Shem Akuku Otieno enjoy a meal. Akuku is suspected of killing his wife, son and two other relatives at Wagunga village in Kisumu County on February 24, 2024.

By  Domnic Ombok  &  Ouko Okusah

What you need to know:

  • Akuku is suspected to have hacked to death his 23-year-old wife Emily Akinyi, his six-year-old child Joseph Ouma, his uncle Thomas Odula, 72, and the suspect’s 55-year-old aunt Mary Kuya Otieno using a machete before disappearing into a cane plantation.
  • The horrifying sequence of events began on Saturday evening when Shem, armed with a machete, cut his wife on the nape before grabbing their son Joseph, whom he slashed on the nape and chest.
  • He proceeded to his uncle's homestead, about 100 meters away, knocked on the door and lied to the old man that a fight had broken out between his brothers over a land dispute and therefore he needed his assistance to resolve the matter.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Hours to horror: What Kisumu man said before hacking 4 kin to death

  2. PREMIUM Why Mt Kenya tycoons are ditching Raila for Ruto

    Raila Odinga

  3. PREMIUM How Moi gun drama unfolded during UK trip

    Daniel arap Moi with Queen Elizabeth II

  4. PREMIUM Wanjigi: Why Kalonzo, like Raila, should retire from local politics

    Jimi Wanjigi and Kalonzo Musyoka

  5. PREMIUM How 16,000 police officers lost their sacco savings

    Police Recruits