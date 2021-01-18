Kiambu family funeral
Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Murder at home: When your flesh and blood turns killer

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Exactly seven days after the tragedy in the Warunge household, a man in Laikipia set himself and his two daughters on fire in their Tigithi Location home.

  • Murder, rape, defilement and assault have rocked homes, and they have now become a trend that even the best policing cannot easily combat as crime moves to the one place nearly out of reach to security officers.

There is a problem at home.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kigali put under lockdown

  2. Court halts Anne Mwenda swearing-in

  3. Guinea mining bribery trial 'impossible': lawyer

  4. Fears about Sudan's Darfur after 130 killed in days of fighting

  5. Uganda election neither free nor fair, says Kenyan lobby

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.