Man reportedly sets house on fire, killing self and two daughters

A man reportedly set his house in Laikipia Central Sub-county on fire over a domestic row, killing himself and his two daughters.

Joseph Mburu, 42, is said to have had a brawl with his wife – identified as Amina Mburu, in her 30s – on Wednesday night when he put the iron sheet house on fire in Thome village.

Tigithi Chief Wilson Thuo said the woman managed to escape but with serious burn injuries.

In the melee, Mr Mburu is said to have remained in the house with his two children, aged 13 and four, as the fire consumed the house, burning them to death.

"According to the wife, the Mr Mburu returned home as usual and the family had their supper together before the children retired to bed. But after a short while, he went out and came back with a jerrican of petrol which he sprinkled all over the house before lighting a match box," Mr Thuo said.

The administrator said Mr Mburu stood at the entrance of the house as the fire spread, stopping his wife from exiting, but she managed to escape after a tussle.

"It is sad that such an incident happened over family wrangles. The couple had domestic row but the two innocent children perished as a result. A problem once shared is twice solved before a disaster occurs," Mr Thuo said.

Shocked neighbours tried to put out the fire but they could not salvage anything.

"The couple has had domestic disagreement for a while but we did not anticipate such a gruesome incident would occur. What are neighbours for? We need to talk out our issues to get assistance," said Peter Njoroge, a neighbour.

Ms Amina is recuperating at a ward in Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital. The bodies were moved to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital’s mortuary.

Last month, two children were burned to death when a raging inferno razed down several houses at Kisumu Ndogo in Majengo, Nanyuki town.