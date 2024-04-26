At least 10 feared to have drowned in Makueni river

Seven people have been rescued from drowning after a vehicle they were in was swept away while trying to cross the flooded Muswii River in Makueni County.

Kenya Red Cross Society said the seven were taken to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital. Rescue efforts are ongoing

Traffic along the Kasikeu-Sultan Hamud road was paralysed after the river, which originates in neighbouring Kajiado County, burst its banks.

An attempt by some locals to cross the flooded river in a lorry ended in disaster when the vehicle was swept away.

Rescue and recovery operations are underway.

A video showed the moment the victims were swept by the raging waters.