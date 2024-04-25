Floods update: Why deadly uplands floods cause panic in coastal counties

President William Ruto yesterday said the government would evict families living in flood-prone areas.

He directed the National Youth Service (NYS) to provide land to settle those in the most affected regions.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will provide specialised services to protect people from the adverse effects of the downpours being witnessed in many parts of the country.

“Some people will be moved, even if they don’t want to, because they are putting their lives in danger,” President Ruto said.

“I have ordered the NYS to provide land to those affected by floods. I have also had a meeting with the multi-agency team to discuss ways of supporting citizens affected,” he said.

Dr Ruto added that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will chair the team on floods and come up with measures and plans to assist those affected.

“I direct the ministries of Interior and EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development and the NYS to respond to the situation caused by floods,” he said.

Lodwar residents urge government to fix drainage system

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said officers have been sent to many parts of the country to deal with floods.

He added that the government has mobilised food and non-food supplies to support displaced households.

“The National Disaster Operations Centre has stepped up the coordination of multi-agency team interventions...to offer support to affected persons,” he said.

The Kenya Red Cross Society and police are coordinating search and rescue operations.

The minister said the Kenya Coast Guard Service has been directed to step up its response.

He added that the Meteorological Department and road agencies have been told to provide regular advisories on areas that might be hit by the rains.

“Motorists and pedestrians are urged to desist from risky behaviour in flooded or overly wet areas,” Prof Kindiki said.

Houses submerged in flood waters in Kobala, Rachuonyo North sub-County on April 11,2024. Photo credit: Pool

He told security teams to work with devolved governments in evacuating people at risk.

“The public is urged to work with safety, health, risk, emergency and communication teams dispatched to monitor, report and oversee help to those distress,” he said.

Tens of lives have been lost since rains began pounding the country.

The most affected regions include Machakos, Nairobi, Kajiado and Narok.

River Tana has burst its banks, causing panic in downstream counties of Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi and Kwale. The government has asked residents of these counties to move to safety.

“Tana River receives an average of 57.99 millimetres of rain a year. That cannot result in floods. The downpours are being witnessed in upstream counties,” County Meteorologist Kalu Nyale said.

360 Degrees Estate in Syokimau flooded after heavy rains

The water from the Aberdare ranges takes about three days to reach Tana River County.

Also Read:51 passengers narrowly escape death as bus is swept by floods

Tana River Governor, Dhadho Godhana, said the region has suffered the worst effects of the floods, displacing at least 30,000 households.

According to the Tana River Department of Special Programmes, grains valued at Sh2.6 billion are lost every time the region experiences floods.

In neighbouring Lamu County, more than 10 villages are always in distress during such moments.

Locals are told to be ready to abandon their homes for humanitarian camps when the banks of River Sabaki burst.

Kwale and Taita Taveta counties suffer when it pours in Tanzania.



