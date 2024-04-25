Breaking News: At least 10 feared to have drowned in Makueni river

A flooded section of North Horr-Marsabit road

Floods update: Why deadly uplands floods cause panic in coastal counties

A vehicle is driven through a flooded section of North Horr-Marsabit road on April 22.
 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP Gachagua will chair the team on floods and come up with measures and plans to assist those affected.
  • Deaths have been reported in Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado and several other counties in recent days.
  • Tana River has experienced little rainfall but flash floods have displaced many families.

