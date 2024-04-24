Floods inundate Athi River bridge, Kitengela exit, entry blocked

Widespread flooding has made the Namanga road impassable after the Athi River burst its banks this morning, completely paralysing traffic.

The heavy flooding came from the upstream Ngong area, which flows into the Athi River township, and was characterised by heavy pounding in the morning, sweeping away everything in its path.

Commuters were stranded on Wednesday morning. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The only bridge along Namanga road, linking the road to Mombasa road, was completely submerged as the river turned into a flowing sea.

Motorists were blocked on both sides, with heavy traffic stretching for more than five kilometres on either side, and thousands of residents and passengers thronged the area to witness the phenomenon, which last happened 10 years ago.

"This is the most dangerous Mother Earth disaster I have witnessed in recent times, we are stranded, we can't get to our places of work," said Mr John Mutua, a resident.

Much of Athi River Township has been left stranded by the floods, which have caused panic in the area.

Dozens of families from the nearby Kasoito slums were trapped in their homes by the floods.

At 9.30am, a distress call was heard from the slum a mile away from Namanga Bridge.

A petrol station, businesses and motorists were completely stranded and the owner was counting his losses.

Locals were left stranded after floods submerged Namanga Road on April 24, 2024. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

"I work at a Shell filling station and it was painful to see the flood waters rise and submerge the entire filling station," said Mary Mutuku.