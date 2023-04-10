Two killed as floods wreak havoc in Nyanza, Western

Raging floods have killed two people and displaced hundreds in Nyanza and Western as torrential rains continue to pound the two regions.

The weatherman has warned that the rains will continue for the next month, with flooding, lightning and thunderstorms being experienced.

In Kisii County, a family in Bokinami village in Nyamache is mourning the death of two children who drowned in River Omogonga on Friday.

A woman carried across a flooded section of Mau Mau market in Budalang'i in Busia County on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The bodies of the minors are currently being preserved at the Nyamache Sub-county Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting interment.

A one-and-a-half-year-old baby and a four-year-old were playing near the swollen river when they were swept away by the raging waters.

Police in Nyamache led the search for the bodies of the two following the tragic incident.

“Their bodies were retrieved at least three kilometres from their home,” said a distraught family member.

180 people displaced

In Siaya, 180 people were displaced from their homes after a heavy downpour on Wednesday last week.

The backflow of water from Lake Sare led to the flooding of villages in Got Agulu.

Rescue teams from the County Disaster Management and Red Cross have been trying to evacuate people to Ulowa Market.

The county government has also begun putting up temporary culverts to direct water into Lake Victoria.

A marooned house at Got Agulu in Bondo, Siaya County, on Saturday. The backflow of water from Lake Sare led to the flooding of villages in Got Agulu. Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

“The local community is working with the county disaster team to release excess water into the lake,” said West Yimbo Ward Administrator Vincent Otiu.

“We are also prepared for the worst scenario should the rains continue. We shall have more tents at Ulowa Market in case the situation worsens.”

In the neighbouring Budalangi Sub-County, four families were forced to relocate from their homes fearing the backflow of water from River Nzoia.

According to the Budalangi Flood Victims Chairman Geoffrey Wanjala, the level of water has been rising in River Nzoia and they are prepared to relocate if the situation worsens.

“Four families have already relocated. We are not feeling safe either, if the rains continue with the same intensity, then we will be forced to move to higher grounds. The dykes that are supposed to stop water from reaching the homes are weakening every day,” he added.

In Kisumu County, residents of Kakola Ombaka, a flood-prone region, have been advised to stay on high alert following the heavy rains experienced in the past few weeks.

Kakola Ombaka Chief Jacob Ong’udi said although the rains have not affected residents, they need to be on the lookout, especially whenever it rains.

He has cautioned locals to be cooperative when asked to move to higher grounds, noting that a few stubborn individuals are never willing to relocate when asked to.

“Our major message to residents is that they should move to higher grounds in case the floods become unbearable, especially in the low-lying areas,” said Mr Ong’udi.

The chief disclosed that the government has made all the necessary preparations to ensure residents are cushioned during the hard times.

Evacuation

He said an evacuation centre has been constructed to house residents in case the heavy rains persist.

“The government constructed evacuation centres at Ombaka Primary School that can comfortably hold 200 residents,” said Mr Ong’udi.

Over the years, residents have been forced to seek refuge in the school whenever it rains which in turn disrupts learning.

A flooded home in Got Agulu, Bondo sub~county, Siaya County, yesterday. Backflow from Lake Sare is displacing residents.

Photo credit: Kassim Adinasi | Nation Media Group

Mr Ong’udi asked locals to stock enough firewood and cereals that will help them through the season.

He also urged them to construct drainages around their homes and clear debris from the channels.